Disguise acquires Meptik, virtual production creative studio

Disguise has acquired Meptik, the Atlanta-based immersive entertainment agency.

Both companies will continue to operate as separate entities (for the timing being) but the acquisition signals Disguise’s larger move into the world of content creation, having also recently purchased Polygon Labs.

Meptik specializes in virtual production with clients ranging from film studios to lifestyle brands, Fortune 500s and musical artists and is ded by Sarah Linebaugh and Nick Rivero.

Last fall, Meptik helped the “NHL on TNT” launch with a unique, projection-mapping effect on the set’s scenery powered by Disguise. The studio has gone on to win NewscastStudio’s Broadcast Production Award for Studio Technology.

“We have always prided ourselves on our ability to service both sides of the xR equation – the creative and the technical – and we love creating dynamic virtual worlds that blow audiences away,” said Nick Rivero, co-founder of Meptik. “Joining forces with disguise will enhance our ability to continue to serve our clients from start to finish while maintaining our down-to-earth spirit.”

“Meptik has been a trusted partner of disguise for many years, growing to excel at bringing out the very best capability for disguise solutions. Given that we have both been, in the past two years, bringing extended reality and immersive entertainment to the world, this acquisition would expand on these efforts and lead the next era for extended reality and metaverse experiences,” said disguise CEO Fernando Küfer.

The full terms of the deal were not released.