Asharq combines real set elements, virtual stadium for World Cup coverage

Asharq is using a combination of virtual set extensions and augmented reality to seemingly plant its studio and talent in the middle of a virtual football stadium for its coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The segments, powered by Zero Density and built in Maya, were designed by Moshen Serry with Abdelaziz Al-Sharafy producing and depict a portion of the network’s futuristic set as it were sitting on the grass of a football pitch.

In addition to the virtual field, a crowd is visible and players can be added. There’s also a large virtual video screen that is used to showcase relevant footage from games or toss to talent.