Asharq combines real set elements, virtual stadium for World Cup coverage
Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Asharq is using a combination of virtual set extensions and augmented reality to seemingly plant its studio and talent in the middle of a virtual football stadium for its coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The segments, powered by Zero Density and built in Maya, were designed by Moshen Serry with Abdelaziz Al-Sharafy producing and depict a portion of the network’s futuristic set as it were sitting on the grass of a football pitch.
In addition to the virtual field, a crowd is visible and players can be added. There’s also a large virtual video screen that is used to showcase relevant footage from games or toss to talent.
tags
2022 FIFA World Cup, AR, Asharq News, Augmented, Augmented Reality, Maya, virtual set extensions, Zero Density
categories
Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Sets, Broadcast Design, Broadcast Industry News, Heroes, Sports Broadcasting & Production