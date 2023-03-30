‘CNN News Central’ announces debut date, reveals logo design

CNN’s rebranded dayside news block is set to launch on Monday, April 3, with what the network bills as a different approach to covering news and developing stories.

“CNN News Central,” the successor to “CNN Newsroom,” will launch from New York anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner, broadcasting from 9 am to noon. The afternoon block, originating from the network’s Washington bureau, will debut on Monday, April 17, with Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez, and Jim Sciutto.

CNN has not clarified the reason for the split launch or if “Newsroom” will continue airing alongside “News Central” during this transition phase. Both blocks will be produced out of Atlanta, which is seeing a large change as the network relocates to Techwood.

“CNN News Central” is billed as a hub of reporting, modeled after the network’s election night coverage. The program will use similar technology and storytelling tools, such as augmented reality and explainers, to enhance storytelling.

Visually, the show’s logo design mixes arcing lines with a gradient halftone dot pattern and is visually disconnected from the existing “Newsroom” brand.

It’s easy to see how the new logo might animate on-air, with the lines and dots slowly pulsing around the central text, which has been heavily modified with tight kerning and unique letter cuts.

Colorwise, the show’s logo mixes orange and blue hues, moving away from the urgent red coloring of “Newsroom.”

Advertisement