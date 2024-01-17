Bloomberg updates television schedule, adds new studio for ‘Surveillance’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Bloomberg is set to introduce changes to its television network on Monday, Jan. 22, led by a revamp of its flagship morning franchise, “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

As previously announced by the network, “Balance of Power” host Annmarie Hordern is set to join the television version of the program with current host Tom Keene shifting back to radio. Keene helped launch the “Surveillance” franchise on Bloomberg Radio in 2008, anchoring various television versions of the show, including the current version, which debuted in 2020.

Keene is also set to launch a new weekly program, part of the franchise, later this year.

For the revamp, the network has invested in a new broadcast studio for “Surveillance,” designed by Clickspring Design, and located at the network’s headquarters in New York City.

The new studio incorporates large LED display technology and hints of architectural detail, with a flexible design to accommodate the various outputs Bloomberg produces. The space is wrapped in a skyline view of New York City, with a curved LED providing the primary background.

The space includes subtle nods to Bloomberg and the financial market, including a backlit Bloomberg Terminal logo on a wall panel.

Designed to shoot basically in the round, the layout includes multiple presentation positions and a hub desk with Terminal’s included.

Current editions of the program broadcast from the studio initially launched for the network’s political program, “With All Due Respect.”

Jonathan Ferro will continue to lead the television version of “Surveillance,” alongside Lisa Abramowicz and Hordern. Meanwhile, Kailey Leinz is set to co-host “Balance of Power” with Joe Mathieu, marking a shift in the presentation team for this program.

Simultaneously, Bloomberg Media has announced changes in its anchor lineup.

“Bloomberg Technology,” helmed by Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow, is slated to shift its broadcast time to the 11 a.m. ET hour. “Bloomberg Markets: European Close,” which previously occupied the 11 a.m. ET slot will be discontinued.

The daily feature from Bloomberg Television’s weekend program “Wall Street Week,” anchored by David Westin will now be featured at the 10 a.m. ET hour. However, the main “Wall Street Week” program will maintain its regular airing time on Fridays at 6 p.m. ET.

“Bloomberg ETF IQ,” which airs on Mondays, “Bloomberg Crypto” on Tuesdays, and “Bloomberg Real Yield” on Fridays, will all be moving to the noon ET time slot on their respective airing days.

“Bloomberg Markets” is set to move to a new time at 12:30 p.m. ET daily.

In the afternoon lineup, “Bloomberg Markets: The Close” is scheduled to air from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Romaine Bostick, with Alix Steel joining in the 3 p.m. ET hour and Scarlet Fu contributing at 4 p.m. ET.