Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon: Slime-filled alternate telecast

Nickelodeon, in collaboration with CBS Sports, has announced details of its family-friendly alternate telecast for Super Bowl LVIII, titled “Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom.”

Scheduled to air on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET, this special presentation will feature a unique blend of sports broadcasting and entertainment, tailored specifically for a younger audience.

The telecast will bring to life the world of “SpongeBob SquarePants” through augmented reality and enhanced graphics. Viewers will be transported to the undersea home of the beloved cartoon character, adding a whimsical twist to the traditional Super Bowl experience. The broadcast on Nickelodeon will run parallel to the standard CBS Sports presentation on CBS, which will also stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.

A notable feature of this alternate telecast is the inclusion of characters from “SpongeBob SquarePants” in live roles.

SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) will join CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle in the booth to call the game. Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will debut as a sideline reporter, while Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) will provide live commentary. NFL Slimetime’s Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter will report from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., with additional contributions from Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence), who will help explain penalty calls during the game.

The production will feature a variety of engaging and interactive elements. These include a re-creation of SpongeBob’s “Sweet Victory” performance, comedic interventions from Plankton, and appearances from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The end zones will be reimagined with cannons that fire slime, Krabby Patties, and pickles and the stadium will feature undersea AR jellyfish. Additionally, fans can expect surprise appearances from other beloved Nickelodeon characters.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl and following the event, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports will debut a lineup of programming aimed at kids and families. This includes new episodes of “NFL Slimetime” and the special “SpongeBob’s Super Bowl Party.”