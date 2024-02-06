CBS rebrands early morning newscast

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News‘ early morning newscast has switched names, becoming the latest in the network’s morning lineup to adopt a name that’s more in line with one of its weekend mainstays.

“CBS Morning News,” which typically airs just before local news in most markets, is being billed as “CBS News Mornings” as of Feb. 5, 2024, on on-screen graphics, though it still retains its old name “CBS Morning News” on most program guides.

“CBS News Mornings” is also the title of a 7 a.m. eastern offering of the CBS News Streaming Network. That broadcast continues as a digital-only offering, though notably uses the standard streaming network graphics and distinct backgrounds.

Although similar, the name is distinct from the network’s signature morning show, “CBS Mornings,” which usually airs after local news, typically 7 a.m. local time, on most CBS affiliates.

“CBS Mornings” took on its name in 2021 in an effort to better connect it with “CBS News Sunday Morning,” the networks’ legendary Sunday morning arts and culture program. “CBS Mornings” created its own versions of the “Sunday” sun icon and fanfare theme.

The show continues to be solo anchored by Anne-Marie Green from Studio 57 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, using the set normally used for CBS News Streaming Network productions.

Feb. 5 also saw the introduction of new graphics, which match those of “CBS Mornings,” though its opens and fullscreens continue to use the same basic look it debuted in 2021.

The program has roots in a 1982 program that was originally known as “CBS Early Morning News,” but eventually switched to the “CBS Morning News” name. It followed the network’s overnight news program “Up to the Minute,” which was relaunched as “CBS Overnight News” in 2015.