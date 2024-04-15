NBCU launches NextGen TV signals in four major markets

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal has launched personalized broadcast experiences through its NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) over-the-air channels on NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations in four markets.

The new product, announced April 15, 2024, represents a significant milestone in realizing NextGen TV’s full potential by introducing personalization, hyper-localization and enhanced content capabilities to broadcast television to improve the viewer experience and enable advanced engagement, advertising, and measurement opportunities.

‌

The new experience – which automatically launches when viewers tune into a NextGen TV over-the-air channel – is now available on NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations in the New York (WNBC and WNJU), Los Angeles (KNBC), Philadelphia (WCAU) and Miami (WTVJ and WSCV) markets.

Additional NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, which are part of NBCUniversal Local, will soon deploy the new application in major media markets across the nation.

NBCUniversal and its partners are demonstrating the new product at this week’s 2024 National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas through April 17 at the ATSC exhibit in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall 3056.

‌“The launch of this innovative experience is a considerable milestone for broadcast television and demonstrates the immense potential and possibilities NextGen TV has for viewers, programmers, stations and advertisers,” said Shawn Makhijani, senior vice president of business development and strategy and NBC Spot On, NBCUniversal advertising and partnerships, in a statement. “We are proud to further our leadership position in ATSC 3.0 by developing this innovative product with our partners and look forward to the continued evolution of its capabilities and benefits. We are truly excited to present these enhancements to our NBC and Telemundo viewers in several top markets, with more to come.”

‌

Advertisement

Created in partnership with Fincons, Ease Live, an Evertz company, and Pearl TV, features of NBCUniversal’s new product are highlighted by the ability to restart programs when joined in progress; hyper-localized elements integrated into the TODAY show; and access to personalized weather information – including radar, forecasts and meteorologist reports – and severe weather alerts. The experience also provides expanded and enhanced access to content, including clips, full episodes and alternate programming from NBC and Telemundo’s local and national news, sports and entertainment shows and events.

NBCUniversal’s new experience also expands safety controls and access to public service notifications, while enabling near-real time viewer and program metrics. The data integration delivers rich public safety alerts from both the FEMA Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) and The Weather Channel customized to viewers’ locations and specific households.

In addition, data tracking enables rich, near real-time audience metrics that can be leveraged to inform personalized editorial, programming and advertising in a privacy-minded way. In the future, advertisers will be able to target strategic audiences on broadcast through new enhancements such as dynamic ad insertion, creating a more relevant experience for viewers and effective strategy for marketers.

NextGen TV is a free, over-the-air digital broadcast technology that utilizes the internet and digital applications powered by the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard to present viewers with enhanced video, audio and interactive capabilities. NextGen TV is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee’s standard for receiving over-the-air signals in nearly 30 years.

Now broadcasting in more than 70 markets, NextGen TV is currently available to 75 percent of U.S. television households.