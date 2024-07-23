Tegna stations switching to ‘Weather Impact’ branding

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tegna-owned stations in various parts of the country have transitioned to new weather branding.

“Weather Impact” began popping up in early July 2024 on the group’s stations.

The stations also use the branding “Weather Impact Alert” for severe weather events and “Weather Impact Days.”

So far, it appears the branding is being used primarily at larger market stations, including WXIA in Atlanta, Georgia, KSDK in St. Louis, Missouri, WUSA in Washington, D.C. and KUSA in Denver, Colorado.

Tegna stations in smaller markets such as WGRZ in Buffalo, New York, and WMAZ in Macon, Georgia, have not made the switch as of this writing, though it’s not clear if these stations could be opting to keep their existing branding.

There’s no obvious record of the branding “Weather Impact” being used in TV news before, unlike some of the more common banners such as “First Alert,” “Weather Authority” or “Storm Team.”

As of this writing, there is no record of Tegna applying for trademark protection for the term, though that doesn’t necessarily have any significance.

In addition to the name, stations are also integrating the name into parts of their forecast, including a “What’s the Weather Impact?” name for a weather headlines-style graphic.

Tegna’s move follows CBS Television Stations‘ decision to adopt “Next Weather” or “First Alert” branding in select markets.

Weather is frequently cited as one of the most popular parts of local TV news, so it makes a certain amount of sense that stations are eager to try to build a brand around their team and technology.

There is a company called Weather Impact that provides weather information and data to agribusinesses.

The National Weather Service also sometimes uses the phrase “weather impact” in advisories it issues, such as “Winter Weather Impact.”