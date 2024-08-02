NBC’s Olympic coverage breaks records with streaming focus

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics is setting new benchmarks in viewership and engagement, driven by a combination of new production techniques, strategic scheduling and expanded streaming options.

According to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group on a recent media call, the network is averaging 34 million viewers across all platforms for its Paris prime time and U.S. prime time coverage, representing a 79% increase from the Tokyo Olympics at the same point.

The network has introduced several new elements to enhance its coverage, aiming to provide a more immersive and interactive experience for viewers.

These include heart rate monitors for athletes, offering real-time physiological data during competitions, and a new “Multiview” feature allowing viewers to customize their viewing experience.

The “Multiview” feature allows viewers to customize their viewing experience and is already slated for implementation in other NBC Sports properties, such as Premier League soccer coverage.

“In London, for the first time, we streamed all the competition live, and it was a big step. It was actually a bold step at that time. And we’re taking those big, bold steps right now with Peacock as well. The Olympics remain our billion-dollar lab as we push streaming to the next level,” said Rick Cordella, president of NBC Sports.

Despite the time difference between Paris and the United States, NBC has seen strong viewership across daytime and primetime slots.

Cordella noted that approximately two-thirds of viewership still occurs during primetime, even though most events are broadcast live during the day. This dual approach allows sports enthusiasts to watch events as they happen, while the primetime slot offers a curated experience with additional context and storytelling.

“You can watch live in the afternoon if you’re a sports fan and want a quick hit of it. But when you come back in prime time, you get to see how it all happens,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics.

“The rest of our companies also benefitting in a very big way, a halo effect — the ‘Today Show,’ ‘Nightly News,’ both broadcasting from here in Paris, have been ranked number one each day, and they’re showing big advantages over their closest competitor,” said Lazarus.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, has played a key role in the network’s Olympics strategy.

“At this point, we’ve got more than 8 billion streaming minutes and counting with still plenty of time to continue to grow big numbers on that. And speaking of billions, our ad sales has been very strong. I’m sure many of you saw Mark Marshall’s note about this being our biggest ad sales total ever. And we’re very proud of that. And our marketing partners are being rewarded for their trust and belief in the Olympic Games and in NBCUniversal,” said Cordella.

On top of the 8 billion streaming minutes, competition days are regularly hitting 5 million streaming viewers.

Lazarus noted that the integrated approach of social media, streaming and broadcast is “amplifying” each platform’s reach – with Peacock offering 280 individual live streams, with up to 65 concurrent events at peak times.

NBC’s streaming strategy also extends beyond live event coverage. The network has introduced several streaming-exclusive shows and features to enhance the viewing experience. These include “Gold Zone,” a RedZone-style program offering whip-around coverage of multiple events, and an AI-powered recap feature narrated by sportscaster Al Michaels.

While focusing on the success of the Paris Olympics, NBC executives are already considering how these lessons will apply to future Games, particularly the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Solomon acknowledged the unique challenges and opportunities presented by each host city’s time zone, stating, “We take advantage of every time zone that the Olympics are in and figure out how can we make it resonate with the American people.” The success of the current approach, blending live daytime coverage with curated primetime shows, may inform strategies for upcoming Olympics. However, as Cordella noted, “We’re going to change along with it. We may have the same conversation in 2032, ‘why did you do what you did back in 2024?'”