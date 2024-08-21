‘Daily Show,’ ‘Late Show’ visit Chicago for DNC broadcasts

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and “The Late Show” on CBS have temporarily relocated to Chicago for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

“The Late Show” has taken over the Auditorium Theater just off Michigan Avenue.

The theater, with a capacity of 4,000, is nearly 10 times the capacity of the program’s normal home – the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan. Stephen Colbert has taken advantage of that fact, spotlighting the theater’s upper balcony and cracking jokes about crowd size.

This marks the first time “The Late Show” has hit the road for live broadcasts.

“The Daily Show,” meanwhile, has gone Off-Loop and is broadcasting from the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture in the Lakeview neighborhood north of downtown. Episodes of the program are pre-taped except Jon Stewart’s live episode on Thursday, the convention’s final night.

The live shows for “The Daily Show” follow similar broadcasts during past election cycles.

“The Daily Show” had initially planned to broadcast from Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention but opted to broadcast from its normal New York studio following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. “The Late Show” produced live shows during the RNC but did not plan to broadcast from Milwaukee.

Photos courtesy of CBS and Comedy Central.