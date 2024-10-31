Watch: U.S. networks promote wall-to-wall election coverage with mix of spots

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Just in case you weren’t aware that election day is coming, all the major networks are running a mix of dramatic and fast-paced promos.

ABC News

ABC News is running promos that sport a drastically different look for the network. Gone is the Proxima-based typography with sliced star icon. Instead, the network is using a slab serif mixed with a slightly condensed sans serif.

Assuming this is the new look, it could be indicative that the network is introducing a new look for its election coverage for 2024, though it’s also not uncommon for promos to have slightly different looks.

NBC News

CBS News

CBS News, which has been tweaking its election look for much of the current cycle, appears to be going more toward the darker elements that have appeared in previous election coverage, including some virtual environments that mimic the feeling of large rooms or spaces.

Fox

Fox’s conservative commentary channel is using a promo that gives sneak peaks at some of the updates it’s made to Studio M and its extended reality technology.

CNN

MSNBC

