One election eve, networks move to election headquarters sets

Ahead of election day 2024, all of the “big three” networks moved onto their election sets.

“NBC Nightly News” began broadcasting from Studio 4E in 30 Rockefeller Plaza instead of its normal Studio 1A home. The space has been updated with some additional scenery, including a new video wall surround and glass panels around the support columns as well as the virtual set extension introduced on Nov. 3, 2024’s “Meet the Press” (though with the nighttime version of the scene).

As noted previously, one side of the studio is digitally expanded to make it appear that the anchor area is sitting in front of a sweeping simulated view of 30 Rock.

The network appeared to have some graphics issues during its east coast feed of “Nightly,” with some odd switches on the freestanding monitor cart and video wall graphics that changed a bit too fast for Hallie Jackson’s brief segment. There was also an awkward jump cut after Lester Holt wrapped a conversation with Tom Llamas, when he suddenly moved positions without any time passing, indicating that some portion of the broadcast had been pre-taped.

“CBS Evening News” moved from its normal Washington, D.C., base to New York.

Once again this year, it is using the “CBS Mornings” Times Square studio known as Studio 1515. The network has brought in additional anchor desks and monitors and is also using a virtual set expansion to create the illusion that there is an imaginary 3D world above the studio made of stacked shapes sporting various election branding and imagery.

“ABC World News Tonight” is broadcasting from its normal home, Studio TV3, but with additional desks, monitors and other gear brought in to make it an election headquarters. Anchor David Muir sat in front of a simulated view of Washington, D.C., instead of the muted world map background the broadcast normally uses and had a team of experts at one of the space’s expanded anchor desks.