Al Arabiya integrates real-time data with outdoor AR for 2024 U.S. election coverage

For broadcasters outside the United States, this week’s election is less about individual states’ results and more about a program that needs to tell a larger narrative about U.S. politics while being entertaining.

Saudi Arabian broadcaster Al Arabiya (العربية), part of the MBC Group, has used elections as an opportunity for larger-than-life displays of graphical prowess, leveraging augmented reality and virtual elements to help tell the story.

The lake and sky outside the network’s Media City building in Dubai have again been turned into a canvas for election coverage, with replicas of the U.S. Capitol and Statue of Liberty anchoring the virtual environment.

Thin ribbons of electric blue and red light wrap the virtual buildings and create platforms for real-time data-driven graphics, with the lake covered virtually in a reflective grid surface.

The overall aesthetic is futuristic, recalling cyber and synthwave aesthetics à la “Tron.”

The lake has also been surrounded by various moveable lighting fixtures, which are timed with the graphics and camera moves.

A Robycam 3D cable camera system from Movicom flies across the lake to provide dramatic aerials with two camera cranes equipped with Stype camera tracking to provide additional angles.

Vizrt tools, including the Viz Engine and Viz Virtual Studio, power the graphics and virtual elements with rendering in Unreal Engine.

Viz Arc and Viz Pilot are used to provide real-time newsroom graphics with data from the AP.