Amazon kills Freevee, merges content into Prime Video

Amazon has announced plans to discontinue its Freevee streaming service, consolidating all content under the Prime Video umbrella.

The news, first reported by Deadline, and the topic of industry speculation all summer, marks a strategic shift for Amazon, merging paid and free content into a single destination.

The move comes less than two years after Amazon rebranded the service from IMDb TV to Freevee, and just months after introducing advertising to Prime Video in January 2024. The service’s content will remain available to non-Prime subscribers through Prime Video’s “Watch for Free” section.

The streaming service launched in January 2019 as IMDb Freedive, an ad-supported platform operated by Amazon’s IMDb subsidiary. Following content partnership agreements with Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Entertainment and MGM Studios, the service rebranded to IMDb TV before becoming Freevee in April 2022.

Original programming currently on Freevee will continue production and distribution through Prime Video, including “Jury Duty,” the Emmy-nominated comedy series, “Bosch: Legacy,” “Judy Justice,” “Neighbours,” “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation” and “Tribunal Justice.”

The consolidation affects Freevee operations in all current markets: the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Austria.

Amazon has noted no layoffs are part of the move, as Freevee’s content and business teams had previously integrated with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video operations.

This restructuring aligns with Amazon’s broader streaming strategy, positioning Prime Video as a comprehensive entertainment destination offering subscription-based content for Prime members, ad-supported programming for non-subscribers, FAST channels, rental and purchase options for movies and TV shows, live sports content and select Prime Video originals available without subscription.

This consolidation streamlines Amazon’s streaming presence, eliminating potential consumer confusion between its various video platforms. The company has canceled upcoming Freevee-specific content pitch meetings and pending development deals, signaling a complete transition to unified content development under Prime Video.

Where can I watch Freevee shows like “Judy Justice”?

All current Freevee content will remain available through Prime Video’s “Watch for Free” section. Non-Prime members can continue watching these shows without a subscription, with new episodes of series like “Judy Justice,” “Neighbours” and “Bosch: Legacy” remaining in front of the paywall.

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch former Freevee content?

No subscription will be required to access content that was previously on Freevee. Amazon confirms that all content will remain free with ads for non-Prime customers through Prime Video’s interface.

When will these changes take effect?

Amazon plans to phase out the Freevee brand over the coming weeks in all current markets: the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Austria. The transition has already begun, with content currently available on both platforms.