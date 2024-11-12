Prime Video remains top streamer with AVOD on the rise

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Parks Associates has released its 2024 list of the top 10 U.S. subscription streaming video services, highlighting Prime Video’s continued dominance, followed closely by Netflix.

Disney+ has risen to third place, edging out Hulu, which now ranks fourth. Peacock, for the first time, has entered the top five, moving ahead of MAX and Paramount+.

This ranking comes as the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market faces increased competition, with Parks Associates reporting that 88% of U.S. households now subscribe to a streaming service. Notably, 42% of households have opted for ad-supported streaming, indicating a shift in consumer preferences and a growing trend toward ad-based models.

The 2024 top 10 U.S. subscription streaming services, as reported by Parks Associates, are:

Prime Video Netflix Disney+ Hulu Peacock MAX Paramount+ Apple TV+ ESPN+ YouTube Premium

Jennifer Kent, vice president of research at Parks Associates, noted the ongoing changes in the market due to rebranding and consolidation.

For instance, Showtime, a previous top-10 contender, is now an add-on for Paramount+, reflecting a broader trend where content is being bundled or used to differentiate tiers. This shift gives consumers greater choice in how they build their streaming packages.

Parks Associates’ latest data and insights will be further discussed at the Future of Video conference from Nov. 19-21 in Marina del Rey, Calif.

Advertisement