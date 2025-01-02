PGA Tour Studios set to elevate content creation for global golf audiences

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The PGA Tour opened its new 165,000-square-foot PGA Tour Studios this week, a broadcast facility designed to centralize and modernize its media production operations.

Located next to the PGA Tour’s headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology that supports the growing complexity of live sports broadcasting and expands the Tour’s ability to reach global audiences.

The facility includes eight production control rooms, eight audio rooms and seven broadcast studios outfitted with LED displays, including a 270-degree ROE Visual LED wall in Studio 1A.

The studios include studio robotics from Ross Video, including the recently launched Artimo camera system.

The facility leverages an IP-based infrastructure built on the SMPTE 2110 standard, ensuring seamless integration with the PGA Tour’s production trucks, known as the PGA Tour Fleet. This interconnected system, facilitated by NEP Group’s Total Facility Control (TFC) technology, allows real-time management of up to 144 live camera feeds from tournament locations.

The facility has room for future growth, up to 12 studios and 13 control rooms.

Along with the control rooms and studios, the facility has six editing rooms and two voiceover booths operational at launch.

The facility’s technical setup includes Grass Valley production switchers, Calrec audio consoles and Hawk-Eye replay systems. Its LED walls and floors are from ROE Visual. Editing teams use Adobe software for post-production, with high-speed data links ensuring efficient transfer between the field and the facility.

Other vendors included Appear, Ross Video, RTS, Sennheiser, Sony, TAG Video Systems and Vitec.

A significant feature of the facility is its centralized video review center, where officials can access every camera feed in real time for on-air rulings. The review center is complemented by a 34-seat screening theater for content review and approval.

PGA Tour Studios consolidates media operations previously spread across multiple locations, including live coverage of the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, and PGA Tour Champions. It will also produce over 5,000 hours of “PGA Tour Live” content annually for ESPN+ and manage the Tour’s extensive content archive, which contains over 223,000 hours of footage dating back to the 1920s.

Launching a new “World Feed” is among the studio’s first major initiatives. Tailored for international audiences, this feed features localized graphics, announcers, and cameras dedicated to highlighting non-U.S. players. This approach aims to enhance the viewing experience for international rights holders and fans.

Designed by Foster + Partners in collaboration with HLW International, PGA Tour Studios incorporates energy-efficient features that contribute to the Tour campus receiving LEED Gold certification.

In 2026, the facility will expand its offerings with the launch of PGA Tour Radio, adding to its podcasting and digital content capabilities. It is also ready to support HDR production, aligning with the broader industry shift toward higher-resolution broadcasting.