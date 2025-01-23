Allen Media reverses decision, will keep ‘most’ meteorologists at local stations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Allen Media Group has reversed its plan to consolidate weather forecasting operations across its local television stations into a centralized hub managed by The Weather Channel in Atlanta. This decision, initially intended to streamline operations and reduce costs, faced significant public backlash in the communities served by AMG stations and would have resulted in the termination of nearly 100 local forecasters.

“While not all staff and meteorologists are safe, a majority will remain in their roles. Earlier today, employees were informed of their termination dates, but this afternoon they were told, ‘Allen will no longer hub the weather from Atlanta and your job is still there,'” wrote Emily Pike of WMTW on Facebook.

Stations such as WTVA in Tupelo, Miss., and WAAY in Huntsville, Ala., are among those that will retain their local meteorology teams, both reporting on the reversal.

Both stations emphasized the importance of community trust in their local meteorologists, who possess knowledge of regional weather patterns and geography critical for accurate forecasting during severe weather events.

At WTVA, the news was shared with anchor Craig Ford thanking the community for its vocal support. The station credited calls, emails and messages from viewers as influential in the company’s decision to maintain its “Severe Weather Authority” team.

WAAY’s general manager, Mike Wright, echoed similar sentiments, noting that viewer feedback was instrumental.

Wright stated, “This decision was about keeping local meteorologists who have a deeper understanding of the unique weather patterns and challenges of our region.” While the station will maintain its local team, Wright indicated continued collaboration with The Weather Channel, including guest meteorologist possibly filling in on weekends.

The original plan, reported by NewscastStudio last week, called for consolidating weather operations at AMG’s Atlanta-based Weather Channel.

AMG touted the move as leveraging The Weather Channel’s resources, including proprietary software and forecasting tools, to enhance weather coverage across its 36 stations in mid-sized and small markets. The company’s announcement highlighted the introduction of augmented reality technology and centralized expertise but omitted details about job losses or specific plans for severe weather events.

Critics argued that centralizing weather forecasts could erode the trust and connection between local stations and their communities. Local meteorologists often provide real-time updates and region-specific insights, which are vital during severe weather conditions.

The pushback reflects a larger debate in the broadcast industry over balancing cost-cutting measures with maintaining local content that differentiates stations from national competitors and streaming services. Technological advances have made centralized production feasible, but some argue it risks sacrificing the localized approach that viewers rely on, particularly in emergencies.

Allen Media Group, like many traditional broadcasters, is navigating a challenging economic environment, with rising competition from digital platforms and declining revenue from linear TV. While the decision to retain local weather teams may delay cost-saving efforts, it underscores the importance of public opinion in shaping such initiatives.