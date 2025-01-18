Allen Media confirms weather hub plan while downplaying effect on local forecasting

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Allen Media Group’s broadcasting division has confirmed plans that it will combine most operations for local weather forecasting, billing the effort as a way to leverage the power of its Weather Channel brand while continuing its commitment to serving its viewers.

In a release distributed via EIN Presswire and posted on multiple AMG station websites, the company says it is “rolling out a groundbreaking format for local weather coverage powered by The Weather Channel across local markets nationwide.”

“The power of the Weather Channel is coming to your local television station” screams the all-caps headline accompanying the press release on AMG station sites.

The release does not appear to have been edited or vetted locally as it is identical on multiple sites, though many news sites post verbatim press releases, including NewscastStudio. The practice is generally considered acceptable as long as the source of the material is clearly labeled and independent reporting on the subject is still conducted when warranted. The AMG stations all label the story as being sourced from a press release service, though it is not clear if local newsrooms might be given the opportunity to report on the changes in a more unbiased way.

“The number one most trusted news brand in America is leveraging its enormous resources including expert scientists, proprietary software, and award-winning technology to deliver best-in-class local weather,” reads the announcements sub-headline, a reference to the three years of YouGov survey data citing The Weather Channel as the most-trusted news source in the U.S.

Calling the effort an “innovative partnership,” AMG’s announcement confirms that the new approach to its local forecasting will roll out throughout 2025. It also announced that meteorologist Carl Parker will lead the new hub, though it was not clear if he would serve in a management, on-air or hybrid role.

In the announcement, AMG heralds The Weather Channel’s 43-year history and access to advanced technology and forecasting tools without mentioning that the effort will presumably result in lost local jobs or the economic advantages the decision may have.

The announcement notes that local stations will continue to emphasize severe weather coverage as a “top priority” and that the new format will “dramatically improve reporting capabilities” without offering specifics about how severe weather coverage will be handled.

NewscastStudio previously reached out to AMG via a general contact email and did not receive a response. The company does not maintain an active media relations section on its website.

AMG also says combining its weather operations at TWC will allow local stations to use augmented reality in more of its weather storytelling, though it did not indicate how often such technology would be leveraged on local stations.

AMG’s move to hub its weather operations has already faced significant backlash from a variety of groups, including former forecasters, media watchdogs and industry insiders, who argue the move is removing a key part of local television broadcasting from local stations in favor of cost savings.

That said, AMG, like many companies operating traditional linear broadcast stations, is facing fierce competition from streaming and general economic conditions and may see cost-saving initiatives such as hubbing weather as necessary to balance the books.