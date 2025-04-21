Mediaite partners with former CNN anchors on YouTube channels

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Mediaite has inked deals with three former CNNers to add their content to its creator-led YouTube network.

Alisyn Camerota and Dave Briggs, who had both previously held anchoring gigs at the network, will bring “Sanity” to Mediaite readers.

The video podcast, described as being “Mediaite-backed,” will focus on “seeking answers to problems with curiosity, irreverence and an open mind” in a “non-finger-wagging way,” according to the site.

Camerota, who left CNN in 2024 after anchoring “New Day” and “CNN This Morning,” and Briggs, who co-anchored “Early Start” until announcing his departure from the network in 2019, have already been collaborating on “Sanity.”

In addition, former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin will bring her existing “News Not Noise” offering to YouTube in a deal that is also described as having Mediaite’s backing.

“You don’t have to be a political extremist to see massive success on YouTube,” said founder and publisher Dan Abrams, in a statement. “Alisyn, Dave and Jessica are engaging and trusted voices. We’re excited to help them connect directly with audiences who crave independent thinkers offering smart and maybe unpredictable conversation and analysis.”

It was not immediately clear if the respective channels would continue to operate completely independently while benefiting from the Mediaite network and site to build their audiences. Financial arrangements between the creators and Abrams’ site were not announced.

While none of the personalities involved are new to using social media, they are joining a growing number of former network talent branching out on their own by joining the creator’s economy.

Former “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd exited NBC earlier in 2025, taking his “The Chuck Toddcast” brand with him and relaunching it as its own entity. Another former CNN anchor, Don Lemon, also launched “The Don Lemon Show” in 2024 after being fired from the network the year before. Lemon’s show was originally supposed to be produced in partnership with X, formerly Twitter, but the deal was canceled by Elon Musk for unclear reasons.