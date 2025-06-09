‘Good Morning America’ begins weeklong salute to Times Square studios as it prepares for big move

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News‘ “Good Morning America” has kicked off a weeklong farewell to its Times Square studios.

The morning show, anchored by George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, expects to be in its new home inside 7 Hudson Square by Monday, June 16, 2025.

“GMA” first broadcast from the studio, located at 1500 Broadway in New York City, on Sept. 13, 1999, but will move into the basement-level Studio C inside the newly opened Disney building about 50 blocks south of the bustle of Times Square. This will put”GMA” down the hall from “The View” and “Tamron Hall.” Those two productions share Studio B.

It is not clear what Disney will do with the space, which occupied a significant — and likely valuable — chunk of real estate. Reports indicate the company still has time left on its lease, but there have been no announcements about what it might be used for moving forward.

It’s possible Disney may continue to produce some programming from the facility, which also includes office space, dressing rooms and technical facilities to support “GMA” and other productions.

That said, one of the reasons for departing Times Square is reportedly to help save money on maintaining an auxiliary production space outside of the new Robert A. Iger Building that ABC News called home, so it’s possible the space might be used for production. Disney could opt to sub-lease the space, assuming the terms of its lease allow that, or change it into a new concept.

Of course, the high-profile nature of Times Square somewhat limits what Disney or another lessee could do that would still make economic sense. Much of the neighboring space is devoted to retail or dining — often doubling as tourist destinations — on the lower levels, with office space, hotels and residential uses dominating upper floors (Disney only leases a small portion of the building, its studio is part of). For example, Disney already operates a large Disney Store at 1540 Broadway.

In addition to serving as a label for the location of “GMA” (as in “from our Times Square studios”), the name Times Square Studios (all words capitalized) is also used to refer to the facility itself, which is owned by Disney. The building was originally created to house multiple Disney-affiliated productions, including sports coverage, as well as a permanent home for “GMA” with the option to lease space to other productions.

Its original design relegated most of the studio space to the second floor, with a smaller ground-level studio on one corner. Disney was able to secure neighboring suites, which were originally designed as retail space, expanding the studio’s footprint.

“GMA” first broadcast from the second floor, but would later move primarily to the first level after the network renovated the space, which was originally designed to resemble a classic train station.

In 2016, the network significantly updated the second floor to create a new, multifunction studio that could be used for both “GMA” and the talk show “Strahan & Sara” but the first floor was still used as the primary set for the morning show.

Additional elements were also brought in to make it the network’s home for coverage of the 2016 election.

The 2019 set for the show was one step in making the first floor more cohesive after multiple updates created a labyrinth-like series of spaces.

In 2022, the network unveiled another update to the first floor. That was followed by another overhaul of the second floor in 2024. Throughout all of these changes, the network still continued to broadcast the primary segments of “GMA” from the first floor.

All told, “GMA” got about three years of use out of the updated second floor space, which involved bringing in a significant amount of LED panels. Three years is on the lower end of the wide range of life expectancy for these types of panels. Much of that can depend on their configuration, use and maintenance.

It’s possible the panels could be sold off or transferred to other Disney-affiliated facilities.

The “GMA” move is the latest in a series of initiatives to combine Disney’s operations in New York City.

Fellow Disney-owned network ESPN started moving out of its Seaport Studios facility in early June 2025, with those shows also headed to the Iger building.

Down the street from Disney’s studio facility, CBS News is preparing to move out of the upper-level Studio 1515 inside One Astor Plaza, home of its parent company Paramount Global, as part of a cost-cutting move. “CBS Mornings,” which uses the space, is expected to move back to the CBS Broadcast Center.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified the “GMA” studio designator. Studio C is the correct studio.

