First look at Fox Weather’s new set and on-air design

Fox Media has replaced the “Fox News Deck” that was home to Shepard Smith’s breaking news coverage with the new home of its streaming weather service, Fox Weather.

First built back in 2013, the set installed in Studio H at Fox’s headquarters in New York, was removed over the summer and replaced with a new set designed for the weather-focused service.

After Smith left in 2019, the network continued to use the “Deck” set for “Fox News Reporting” and its eventual replacement “Bill Hemmer Reports.”

However, in early 2021, Fox announced a series of schedule changes that effectively canceled Hemmer’s show, moving him to the “America’s Newsroom” morning block.

Fox is already dubbing the new studio as “America’s Weather Center,” following a similar pattern of using taglines such as “America is Watching” and its former election branding “America’s Election Headquarters.”

Other branding includes “America’s Weather Team” and an emphasis on the “power” of Fox.

Fox Media released some images of the new studio, which appears to feature a mix of light woods and grays, Fox Weather logo elements and large-scale LED video displays.

A teaser screenshot of the service also showcases a graphical look that’s similar in format to the network’s primary channel and business network, albeit with rounded corners instead of 90-degree ones.

There are also textural 3D elements that appear to be inspired by isobars on a weather map, while a blue and orange logo bug sits in the lower left of the screen like on most of Fox’s other platforms.

The Fox Weather logo has already been compared to the original Weather Channel logo and its use of orange is notable because that’s also what AccuWeather uses.

The graphic also showcases a “sliver” with the “America’s Weather Center’ branding that uses an outline of the continental U.S. between the words “America’s” and “Weather” inside an orange box with the word “Center” outside in blue.

The teaser image also shows a weather map that features a more muted color palette than many TV stations use, with gray representing land masses instead of the more common green — though it’s not clear if this is the final look or just the design used for select maps.