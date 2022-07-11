NBC Boston showcases morning news team in promo

NBC’s Boston station is airing a promo for its morning newscast focused on its on-air team and its mission to help get viewers’ days started right.

The promo mixes sit-down interview-style shots of co-anchors Latoyia Edwards, Raul Martinez, chief meteorologist Matt Noyes and traffic reporter Olessa Stepanova, in with shots of them on set, around the station and in the community.

In the spot, Edwards notes that the NBC 10 Boston morning news team is “not a fake TV news family.”

“We get down to business … and that’s for the city of Boston … I mean that’s the most important thing is to deliver for them,” Martinez says.

“We really work hard every single day to do our best for our viewers and to set them up for success as they head out,” Edwards concludes as a gold version of the extruded peacock background that’s part of the “Look S” graphics package NBC-owned stations started using in 2021.

WBTS is licensed to Nashua, New Hampshire, but is marketed on air as “NBC 10 Boston,” referring to the channel it occupies on most local cable providers.