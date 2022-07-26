Sacramento ABC returns to the studio after stint in the newsroom

Sacramento’s ABC 10 has unveiled a set refresh along with updates to its morning newscast.

The station will be part of Soo Kim’s Standard General following the closure of its acquisition of Tegna, with some properties sold to Cox Media Group.

While most Tegna-owned stations have received a set based on a similar design language – such as those at KHOU, WFAA and KTHV – ABC 10 opted to refresh its existing studio, keeping much of the previous set’s bones.

ABC 10 transitioned to a non-traditional broadcast space in 2016, using a small desk in the newsroom with some new set dressing. This space included multiple cameras, new wood finishes on walls and a large video display and served the broadcaster’s various dayparts.

The move back to the studio gives the talent a variety of new displays and a true desk.

Reusing the primary walls from a previous set that once called KUSA home before coming to ABC 10, the station has added a 5×3 video wall behind a new anchor desk. Additional video walls provide multiple presentation spaces in the set.

The silver header has been kept from the previous design refresh, but new blue cladding has been applied to each wall along with textured, faux stacked stone paneling.

Along with the set update, the station also reverted to a traditional title for its morning newscast, now branded as “ABC 10 Morning News.”