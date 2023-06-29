CBS New York updates set video walls with LED

CBS New York, WCBS, has refreshed its studio with new LED display technology from Neoti.

Initially launched in September 2017, the set was designed by Broadcast Design International and mirrors other CBS Television Stations in the group, with bands of blue scenic elements and video walls wrapped by metallic frames.

The main anchor backdrop, formerly comprised of 15 LCD displays, has been replaced with a 1.2mm pixel pitch LED wall measuring nearly 24 feet long by 7 feet tall. This backdrop continues to feature skyline imagery with the “deconstructed eye” branding.

The camera left stand up area, meanwhile, was updated with a 1.8mm pixel pitch wall measuring 12 feet by 7 feet.

Advertisement

WCBS broadcasts from Studio 46 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, with the set occupying nearly every inch of available space in the studio. Given the potential sale and relocation, it’s not surprising the station opted for a refresh versus a complete set overhaul – such as recently seen with KCAL News in Los Angeles or CBS Philadelphia.