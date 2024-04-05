NBC teasing 2024 Olympics as games get closer

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris gets closer every day, NBC has rolled out a series of promotional campaigns over the past few months.

Recent additions include an athlete-centric spot featuring runner Noah Lyles.

The promo uses nat sound and competition footage before the words “World’s fastest man” appear on the screen. The picture then transitions to a nighttime view of Paris with the Eiffel Tower and celebratory fireworks, a look that has become a quasi-standard title card for Olympics promos on the network.

The network is also offering affiliates customizable spots, including an animated logo with matching effect for the station logo.

NBC is also renewing its partnership with Snoop, with a playful spot where he’s shown talking and practicing with Team USA’s beach volleyball team.

Keke Palmer, who hosts NBC’s “Password” is also in the game, appearing in spots profiling individual athletes and their skills.

Prior to these efforts, NBC also was airing spots featuring Megan Thee Stallion featuring an actual stallion and produced in partnership with equestrian sports leagues.

Ahead of the NFL season starting in 2023, the network also aired spots featuring Peyton Manning and a giant flying baguette (you sort of need to see it to understand).

Advertisement

Manning is slated to co-host the opening ceremony from Paris along with singer Kelly Clarkson, who has a wide-reaching deal with NBC including judging on “The Voice” and her syndicated “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Many of these spots use what appears to be a bespoke font developed for the Olympics, which mimics the network’s “Paris” logotype previously released.

A separate font, called Paris2024, done in a “neo deco” style, is used by the city’s organizing committee in its separate logo and marketing materials for the games. The two typefaces have some similarities, but are distinct in other ways.