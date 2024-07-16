How the networks kicked off Republican National Convention coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

U.S. networks kicked off coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention — the first traditional convention in eight years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, alternative convention formats were used for the 2020 election, meaning the last in-person events were for the 2016 cycle.

Many U.S. networks continued to evolve their election looks for the occasion.

CBS News

CBS News dropped the dark black U.S. map and glowing swirls of light that it introduced on Super Tuesday on March 2024. It had previously pulled back on some of these elements ahead of the June 27, 2024, CNN debate.

The network’s open features a bold red background and fluttering American flag followed by large on-screen text. There is then a red-tinted version of the U.S. map before a monochromatic 3D rendering of the White House appears next to a red sidebar with the “America Decides” logo.

Coverage was also streamed on CBS News 24/7.

ABC News

ABC kicked off its coverage with a dramatic open using the female announcer it frequently uses for special coverage opens. Coverage was also streamed on ABC News Live.

NBC News

NBC News bundled its convention coverage with “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt’s exclusive interview with President Joe Biden, which ran at 9 p.m. eastern leading into convention coverage at 9:30 p.m.

Holt introduced the interview from the White House, making him the only “big three” anchor not in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15. Savannah Guthrie solo anchored the network’s coverage from its convention skybox. Holt also anchored “Nightly” from the White House that evening.

CNN

CNN strayed from the updated election look it introduced in January 2024 for Iowa Caucuses coverage.

Instead of the 3D room environments, the network used a monochromatic 3D model of the Fiserv Forum building in Milwaukee, the site of the convention.

An rendering of the inside of a stadium was then used as the stage for the network’s “Republican National Convention” title text, which appeared in red with sharp silver edges amid vertical signposts for key swing states. The scene appeared to be more of an idealized version of the convention floor rather than attempting to portray the actual look.

MSNBC

MSNBC broadcast from Studio 3A in New York, using the space’s video walls to showcase a feed of the convention floor. The network added in a simulated frosted band with repeating NBC peacock and square stacked “2024” icon rendition of its “Decision 2024” branding.

Fox

Fox stuck with its red, white and blue “Democracy 2024” look with 3D images of Milwaukee architecture added.

NBC News Now

NBC’s streaming news service provided a separate feed featuring Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson, who have helmed most of the streamer’s election coverage this year. It featured its own open centered around its parent network’s branding.