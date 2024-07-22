Miami station uses 900 LED panels, sleek new desk to build new set

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A Miami station has unveiled a standout new set that pushes the envelope in U.S. news set design by essentially using only a video wall and anchor desk to create a home for its newscasts.

WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami, Florida, had been broadcasting from a temporary version of the set it first debuted in 2014.

The new set is essentially only two elements: a 60-foot curved video wall and a circular anchor desk.

Working with Michael Wright of WrightSet, the new set is created using over 900 seamless LED panels supported by a large metal frame. The new video wall was installed over a period of six weeks in early summer 2024.

Five separate engines are used to run the graphics on the video wall, which could also be considered a smaller-scale LED volume.

WPLG retained its previous graphics package, though having such a large surface to feed graphics required creating some unique elements.

The station’s default look during newscasts is a series of angled elements in either blue or red, with the latter used primarily during breaking news and top stories.

Animation can be used to make the angled elements “slide” open to reveal other topical graphics inserted within the look. So far, the station has used a variety of formats behind anchors.

The video wall topical graphic often matches the element used in the stinger directly before the anchor on-camera read.

The camera right portion of the video wall can also be used for weather and sports segments.

Besides the video wall that dominates the space, WPLG also invested in an updated circular anchor desk that retains the bold, glassy red look from its old set but adds in a grill of lighted white horizontal lines and layered glass segments on the sides.

The actual glass desk surface is raised significantly higher than the base — and anchors are seated on higher chairs with foot rests. The clear top allows a series of ring and circular elements built into the desk to show through.

The new WPLG set follows the modern design trend of using a large, curved monitor wall. This is seen on the national level such as on the set of “ABC World News Tonight”or the 40-foot video wall NBC installed in Studio 1A in 2018.

Prior to the 2014 set, WPLG used what was dubbed the “stained glass” set, an eclectic and colorful space that debuted along with the station’s 2009 move to a new building.

WPLG’s latest set is unique among U.S. designs in that, aside from the anchor desk, there’s really no other scenery besides the video wall. This approach aligns more closely with what many overseas broadcasters in Europe, the Middle East and Asia have been doing for years.

Video wall brings flexibility

Switching to this approach obviously requires careful consideration of graphics and the workflows that will generate them, though WPLG appears to have built out looks that can be efficiently modified as the news cycle shifts.

It also give the station significantly flexibility for updating its look in the future or creating alternate looks for special event coverage or even additional programming.

Both ABC and NBC have used their respective video wall installations to create a variety of looks in their studios. “Today” uses a wide variety of desks, demo stations, seating and other elements in combination with video wall graphics to create a myriad of unique looks.

ABC and NBC also have used their video walls to simulate real-world environments, such as weekend “Good Morning America” broadcasts produced in front of imagery inspired by the real set or the simulated array of windows behind “Today” anchors, both of which also venture in the realm of virtual set extensions.

While WPLG hasn’t shown it’s headed in that direction yet, the video wall installation it invested in certainly gives it that flexibility.

Miami local stations’ set design

Many stations in the Miami market use vibrant looks designed to match the city’s vibe, though the flashiest in the market is Fox affiliate WSVN, which is know for its fast-paced, graphics-heavy newscasts from its “newsplex” set.

Some of that over-the-top look is has been evident at WPLG too, namely in its raised newsroom standup position with curved LED ribbon snaking around the walls that can showcase its Local 10 News branding and topical headlines and looks.

The station continues to use this shot in conjunction with its new set, along with a second, more traditional newsroom flash camera position.