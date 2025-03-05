MSNBC uses virtual set for pre-game coverage of Trump’s address

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC debuted a virtual set as part of its preview coverage of Donald Trump’s address to Congress March 4, 2025, that sported a mix of classic, art deco and more modern touches.

The setup made use of the green box studio space adjacent to the main part of Studio 3A, which is typically where MSNBC’s major event coverage originates from. Although the two spaces can be linked to create a hybrid look, there was no interaction between virtual and real March 4.

Later in the evening, MSNBC’s coverage did end up moving to the main part of 3A.

Back on the other side, the virtual environment used ahead of the speech featured a large, wall of simulated windows with a stylized view of the Capitol camera center. On either side, were classical columns along with walls created from various vertical bands of red, white and off-whites.

Sitting in front of these walls, meanwhile, were shorter, seemingly freestanding segments of curved walls outfitted with virtual video screens that could be used to showcase graphics created from the same graphics package and open first introduced for coverage of Trump’s inauguration.

Extending beyond this element on both sides of the environment is another wall of windows, each with a different view of Washington, D.C. The camera left one showcased the White House while the camera right one framed the Washington Monument and its ring of flags around the base.

Throughout the virtual set, various implementations of gold were also used, including on the floor and the tops of the shorter side walls. The simulated windows were also framed out in a brushed gold, as were the mullions and transom divider.

The space also included a distinct diamond pattern running the width of the side walls in a mix of cream and gold outlines.

For a desk, MSNBC pulled out two of the coordinating LED and banded desk segments and placed them side-by-side, creating a large cohesive unit that could accommodate up to five people. Gold was worked into this as well thanks to the horizontal banding.

In many ways, the space appeared to be drawing inspiration from both the classic architecture found in D.C. as well as incorporating some of the art deco-inspired patterns and materials from the main — and real — part of Studio 3A. Many of these elements were inspired by the building the studio sits in — the historic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, which is famous for its spectacular art deco motifs.

Previously, during political coverage that used multiple teams of hosts to either guide pre-game coverage or serve as an alternate panel, such as “The Insiders” during the 2022 election, MSNBC would often use Studio 3AW (formerly Studio 3C), using a set originally designed for “NBC Nightly News” and now used by a handful of MSNBC shows and NBC’s “NBC News Daily.”

It was hard not to compare the March 3 look to the first virtual environment MSNBC used in the green screen area next to 3C during the 2021 election cycle. This look was decidedly more modern and sleek — but did share some of the gold hues and art deco elements set against a dramatic nighttime landscape.

MSNBC’s implementation of a virtual set comes shortly after NBC News used a virtual setup for its 2024 election night coverage, but in Studio 4E upstairs. Leading up to that, MSNBC renovated part of the space to add a curved video wall in one corner, while also bringing in faux painted brick elements designed to coordinate with the exposed brick coverings found throughout the newsroom space surrounding the set.

Incidentally, this space is, like the third floor, dotted with thick structural columns needed to support the building, which were also updated for election coverage with glass and LED wraps. Visually, much of the MSNBC-NBC News scenic design throughout the building features load-bearing and decorative columns as well as virtual cousins.

Rockefeller Plaza also played a big role in NBC News’ 2024 election night coverage — the network used the new curved video wall to make it appear the anchors were broadcasting from a large, outdoor space with sweeping views of the exterior of 30 Rock, complete with a simulated stone header topped with foliage capping off the opening to the real studio space.

MSNBC once against opened up the walls between Studio 3A proper and the green screen space that night as well, as it did for 2022 midterm election coverage, allowing it “transport” viewers between the studio in New York to a virtual take on Washington, D.C., complete with a set of virtual stairs connecting the two.

Other than election, MSNBC hasn’t used the green studio all that much, though it did turn it into a portal into outer space for coverage of the April 2024 eclipse.