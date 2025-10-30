NBC rolls out ‘Reporting for America’ campaign

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News has launched a new promotional campaign featuring audio from disillusioned news consumers while promising to fulfill a facts-first mission along with “clarity” and “calm.”

The campaign, which uses the tagline “Reporting for America,” has a hallmark featuring audio-only clips of various voices expressing their frustration with the current media landscape as B-roll from around the country appears on screen.

As the spot continues, voices also provide ideas on how news can be improved as imagery of various NBC News journalists appear on-screen before the words “Facts. Clarity. Calm.” appear on-screen before “Reporting for America.” appears beside the NBC News logo.

The campaign’s main tagline notably has some similarities to the “Anchor for America” promo series banner the network used when Lester Holt was anchoring of “NBC Nightly News.” Although Holt has since left that role, current anchor Tom Llamas is featured in this round of spots.

The “Reporting for America” tag also has connections to other campaigns used by other outlets, including “News for All America” used by NewsNation and the very similar “For All America” used in an FNC campaign.

The promo comes ahead of NBC News’ parent company Comcast’s spinoff of its cable news channel MSNBC, which will become part of Versant and change its name to MS NOW.

NBC News provided newsgathering and other resources for MSNBC since its launch in 1996 until Oct. 6, 2025. Moving forward, the two organizers will maintain separate newsrooms and staffers in New York and Washington, D.C.

