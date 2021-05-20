‘CBS This Morning’ headed to Times Square this fall

“CBS This Morning” is hoping a new home can help boost the ratings for the perennial last-place show.

Starting this fall, the network will relocate the show from Studio 57 at the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th Street to a second-floor studio in the ViacomCBS building in Times Square, the network has announced.

“We are continuing to reimagine the program and the way we produce content for today’s multiplatform audiences. The new studio in the heart of Times Square will bring us a wealth of new opportunities for high-quality production, changing our look without changing our commitment to impactful news in the morning,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

Set Design CBS News Studio 57 View more images of this project...

The building, which is branded as One Astor Plaza but also has the address of 1515 Broadway, serves as the corporate headquarters for the media conglomerate.

Since 1997, the second-floor level has operated on and off again as a studio for MTV, serving as the original home of “Total Request Live” and its 2017 reboot. The studio has also been utilized for special events on sister networks like BET.

Advertisement

Last fall, the studio was used for the network’s 2020 election coverage with design led by CBS’s Renee Cullen. Such a move was rumored to be considered just a month after the election.

The new space will mean “CTM” will depart Studio 57 and the broadcast center for the first time since its current incarnation debuted in 2012. The network remodeled the space and installed a wraparound loft-style set.

Original plans called for windows overlooking the street to be incorporated into the studio and adjoining newsroom design, but it proved too costly to add extensive amounts of windows due to structural issues with the building.

The space does have some windows off to either side of one wall, both of which can be covered with scenic elements, including a sliding barn door.

“We are thrilled to have the versatility of a more technically advanced studio that has more space, more cameras and more looks,” said Shawna Thomas, EP for “This Morning.”

“We want the show to look, sound and feel different than the competition and this starts to get us there. While bolstering our production capabilities is serious business, be on the lookout for elements of whimsy as well.”

It’s not immediately clear how CBS News plans to take advantage of the show’s presence in Times Square beyond the additional video real estate. The studio currently does not have any direct first-floor access other than through the main doors to the ViacomCBS lobby with limited on-site production space.

The second-floor location does have stunning views of Times Square, though CBS opted to keep them mostly covered during election coverage, reportedly due to potential security concerns and also as a way to isolate the decision desk, which was located across from the anchor area.

“This Morning” has also maintained itself as a more “serious” news program and typically doesn’t engage in cooking or lifestyle segments, musical performances or publicity stunts that might be done outdoors like at “Today” or “GMA.”

The move will also place “CBS This Morning” just down the block from ABC News’ massive Times Square Studios for “Good Morning America” — which is spread out over two floors and also has the rights to use the sidewalk in front of its space for outdoor segments and performances.