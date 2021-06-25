MSNBC adds additional ‘This is who we are’ promos

MSNBC has continued to roll out new versions of its “This is who we are” promo campaign since a spring 2021 redesign following a network wide brand overhaul and updated graphics in the spring of 2021.

Here are three spots that have aired in the weeks since April 2021.

The promos continue to eschew the use of the unidentified musical bed and muted colors in favor of the bright and bold blue and yellow motif the network uses for its “MSNBC Reports” blocks.

Here’s the one first spotted in April 2021:

The network also incorporated the designs of “The Sunday Show” and “The Cross Connection,” two weekend shows into a combined promo.