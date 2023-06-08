‘NBC Nightly News’ prepping new logo, graphics update

NBC News is preparing a complete brand update for “Nightly News” as the program celebrates 75 years.

Set to debut June 19, the new logo for “Nightly” is designed with a double “N” while the show’s overall palette will shift to purple and warm blues.

Marc Greenstein, SVP of design and product for NBC News and MSNBC, noted in an interview with Variety that the change is aimed at a digital-first audience, adding, “we want to meet people where they want to consume our products.”

This is the first major branding overhaul of the show since the Brian Williams era, with only tweaks to the logo during Lester Holt’s tenure.

While the show has experimented with studios, tease formats and video wall graphics, “Nightly” has kept the same basic formula for on-air graphics. Light flares, micro patterns and blue tones are mainstays of the current design along with the emphasis on the world map.

Variety reports the double “N” will split apart to reveal headlines and be used in animated elements with the design including fewer on screen elements. This move is not surprising, given the trend across the industry to declutter screen graphics, such as with the recent updates at CNN.

The logo is set in the NBC-owned font “Tinker”, which was designed by Capacity Studios as part of NBC’s larger logo updates that began rolling out in late 2022.

Advertisement

“NBC Nightly News” currently broadcasts from Studio 1A – also the home of NBC’s “Today” – where it has broadcast since September 2021.