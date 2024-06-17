‘Access Hollywood,’ ‘Access Daily’ renewed through 2026

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal has renewed its syndicated entertainment news show “Access Hollywood” and its sister talk show “Access Daily” through 2026.

“We’re thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the NBC-owned stations, bringing the ‘Access’ brand to local stations for additional seasons,” said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News, in a statement. “Our talented hosts have incredible chemistry and our seasoned production team work tirelessly to bring viewers quality content each day on ‘Access Hollywood ‘and ‘Access Daily.’”

Both shows feature Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans. Correspondent Zuri Hall also regularly appears on “Access Hollywood.”

The renewals mean “Access Hollywood” will air through its 30th anniversary.

Both shows are carried by NBC-owned television stations in major markets as well as stations owned by other station groups in other regions.

Both shows are produced from NBCU’s broadcast facility in Universal City. “E! News” also uses a redressed version of the shows’ studio.

“Access Hollywood” is currently averaging about 1.1 million viewers daily, while its digital profiles reach over 6.6 million organic followers, according to NBCU.

The team behind the shows also produces short-form content that is viewed more than 1 billion times a year.

“Access Hollywood” debuted in 1996 by Jim Van Messel, a former executive producer at rival “Entertainment Tonight.”

From 2017 to 2019, the show was known as simply “Access” as part of an effort to emphasize that the show covers stories outside of just Hollywood. It reverted back to its original name in 2019.

“Daily,” meanwhile, was known as “Access Hollywood Live” from its debut in 2010 to 2017.

It switched to using the name “Access Live” from 2017 to 2019 before finally settling on “Access Daily.”

NBCU also produced “All Access,” which featured longform true crime and human interest stories, from 2019 to 2021.