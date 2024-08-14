‘This is who we are’ returns with Decision 2024-themed MSNBC promo

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC is out with a promo that brings back its “This is who we are” tagline with a slightly different take.

This version focuses on the network’s 2024 election coverage and the qualities it brings to its viewers — such as clarity and trust.

Unlike previous promos that used the tagline, there is no on-screen text until the end.

It uses a higher-register voiceover artist, another change from many other spots under the banner, which relied more heavily on music, natural sound and soundbites.

The shots themselves are also in full color, an approach that has been used in the past, and focus largely on the network’s stable of talent. There is a heavy emphasis on behind-the-scenes footage, including views of the anchors getting ready to broadcast by getting settled on set and having IFBs inserted.

Much of the imagery was shot in a more cinematic style with dramatic shifts in focus and the feeling that the viewer is “peeking in” on the network hosts.

Quite appropriately, given that the promo shows a lot of anchors-in-action, the words “This is what we do” appear on-screen before switching to the classic “This is what we do” line and the MSNBC logo.

Under the entire spot is an unidentified musical bed that’s similar to the distinct sound in previous spots using the tagline used, though a bit more orchestral, sweeping and dramatic.

Advertisement

Some previous versions of the “This is who we are” promos used muted or black-and-white imagery, though a 2021 iteration that took on the look of the “MSNBC Reports” graphics was another distinct look for the network.

The tagline, which has been used for both MSNBC and NBC News, dates back to at least the late 2010s, and has had numerous iterations. The campaign’s elegant, dramatic and slightly moody but hopeful feel sparked multiple versions used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been combined with other words to form phrases such as “this is how we do it” and “this is bringing the world closer” and “we are in this together,” often using a sort of parallel phrasing structure that runs throughout single spots or serves to connect ones that aired around the same time.

Other versions used completely different looks and formats.

MSNBC has been using the “Understand more” tagline in much of its on-air marketing recently.