IBC 2024 Preview: Navigating the future of broadcasting

As we approach IBC 2024, the broadcast industry faces real challenges and opportunities. This year’s event will (hopefully) showcase practical solutions, not just flashy demos from vendors.

The shift towards cloud infrastructure is gaining momentum, driven by the need for flexibility and efficiency in an ever-changing media landscape. Yet, as with any significant change, it comes with its own challenges.

“We are seeing a strong uptick in interest from European media organizations in moving media operations to cloud-based infrastructures. Supply chain optimization and efficiency are the hot topics, as these organizations seek the agility needed to respond to the dynamic media market,” said Geoff Stedman, CMO of SDVI.

This enthusiasm, however, is tempered by practical concerns. The transition to cloud-based workflows isn’t just a technical shift – it’s a fundamental change in how content is created, managed and delivered.

“There’s still a lot of hesitancy around shifting workflows entirely to the cloud, in part because of the assumed lack of visibility, particularly around costs but also around workflow and resource management,” said Sean Bicknell, chief revenue officer at 7fivefive.

These concerns underscore the need for IBC 2024 to go beyond cloud cheerleading. Attendees will be looking for deep dives into hybrid workflows, cost management strategies and real-world case studies that showcase the power of cloud-based production.

Artificial intelligence, once a buzzword, is now becoming an “essential” tool, or so the marketing is leading us all to believe. Can AI deliver real value and help workflows?

“I think the whole industry is eager to move past those early conversations about the potential of AI and see actual real-life solutions using AI and generative AI that really make a difference,” said Lelde Ardava, sales and account manager at Veset.

This year’s event will showcase AI applications across the entire content lifecycle, from automated content creation to personalized delivery. The potential impact on daily operations could be significant.

“A current favorite among trends is AI/ML and how today’s technologists are applying it for various tasks such as automatic editorial detection, speech-to-text for caption creation, audio and video quality control as well as the regionalization of scripts,” said Hannah Barnhardt, COO and co-founder of TMT Insights.

The AI Tech Zone at IBC 2024 will highlight the advancements, demonstrating how machine learning can enhance creativity, streamline workflows, and unlock new content production and distribution possibilities.

As broadcasters navigate this new AI-enhanced landscape, they must also grapple with evolving standards and new technologies.

“Do you stay with, or return to, 12G SDI? Do you go all in on 2110, or try out NDI? How is the new version of 2110 — IPMX — being accepted in our industry compared to the ProAV industry, and will there be more interest in compressed or uncompressed versions of it?” asked David Ross, CEO of Ross Video.

These aren’t just technical questions; they’re strategic decisions impacting broadcasters’ ability to adapt and compete in a rapidly changing market. IBC 2024 needs to provide clarity, not just options. Attendees will be looking for frank discussions about the pros, cons, and long-term viability of these competing standards.

In an industry where “do more with less” has become a mantra, the focus on monetization and cost-saving at IBC 2024 is hardly surprising. Broadcasters are feeling the squeeze from all sides – rising production costs, fragmenting audiences, and increased competition from streaming services.

“To thrive in this fiercely competitive industry, content and service providers are looking to enhance the user experience while boosting operational efficiency. In short, they need to do more with less,” said Remi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer at Ateme.

The push towards new revenue streams – connected TV, streaming, innovative ad tech – is exciting, but it’s also fraught with challenges.

How do we balance the need for innovation with the reality of tight budgets? IBC 2024 needs to showcase not just shiny new toys, but practical, cost-effective solutions that can deliver real ROI.

The streaming landscape continues to evolve, with vendors set to showcase new solutions addressing critical challenges faced by video service providers. Economic pressures and ever-increasing viewer demands are creating a complex balancing act for content providers.

“The media and entertainment industry has been under considerable pressure over the past year or so. We have witnessed widespread economic uncertainty on a global scale, which has seen video services suffering from consumer spending cuts,” said Martin Sebelius, CEO of Accedo.

Despite these financial headwinds, viewer expectations remain sky-high. The streaming sessions at IBC 2024 need to go beyond technical specs and delve into the business realities of this new landscape. How do we deliver quality content, personalized experiences, and financial sustainability?

Sports production remains a key driver of broadcast innovation. After a summer of high-profile events, IBC 2024 promises to be a showcase for the latest in live sports tech. The shift towards software-based tools and cloud workflows is reshaping how we bring the thrill of live sports to viewers around the globe.

“Since the last Olympics, there has been a steady shift towards software-based tools and cloud workflows. This year, we have seen those in action on a large scale across the entire event,” said Kieran Kunhya, founder and CEO of Open Broadcast Systems.

As we push the boundaries of what’s possible in sports broadcasting, we must also grapple with reliability, latency, and scalability issues. IBC 2024 needs to show us not just the cutting edge, but the practical path to getting there.

The future of broadcast is bright, but it’s also complex.

Let’s hope this year’s event rises to the occasion, providing the insights and connections needed to navigate this new world of broadcasting.

