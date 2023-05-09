‘Kelly Clarkson’ moving to Megyn Kelly’s old NBC studio in NYC

Years after Megyn Kelly departed Studio 6A in 30 Rockefeller Center, the space will soon be home to a new Kelly.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” a syndicated talk show produced by NBCUniversal, is uprooting from its current home at the Universal lot in California and headed to NYC.

The move is not a surprise; earlier reports indicated that the show was exploring such a move to take advantage of tax incentives being offered by the city.

Plans call for Clarkson to move into the new studio starting with the 2023-2024 season, which will get a new set and make use of the nearby control room, green rooms and other production support facilities in the building.

The studio was last used on a regular basis for “Megyn Kelly Today,” NBC’s attempt at a network-wide extension to the “Today” brand that was canceled after a little over a year on the air after the former Fox personality made on-air comments seemingly defending the use of blackface.

Since 2018, the bones of the “Megyn Kelly” set has remained standing in the space for various other production needs, including select editions of “Deadline: White House” and “All In” on MSNBC, “Sunday Today,” “Today with Hoda and Jenna” and NBC News election and impeachment coverage. It was also used for “Today Third Hour” and a special farewell for “The Good Place,” though the latter brought in significant additional scenery.

Advertisement

“The Tonight Show” also relocated to the space, with significant redressing, in 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. NBCUniversal has also used the studio for corporate events, including a preview for a film festival.

Most of these productions took advantage of the space’s large seamless video walls that dominate the main wall of the studio, allowing them to take one unique looks without having to make significant scenic changes to set.

Studio 6A was previously home to “Tonight,” “The Meredith Vieira Show,” “Maya & Marty,” “The David Letterman Show,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Dr. Oz Show” among others.

NBC is also planning to subdivide Studio 3B on the third floor of the building into two similar studios for its owned-NBC and Telemundo stations serving the New York metro area.

It’s not immediately clear what the new set will look like or if it will carry through any of the design motifs from the California set.

NBC says that it will continue to use a live studio audience during tapings.

“Kelly,” which will kick off its fifth season in the fall of 2023, has produced season premiere weeks from NYC the past two seasons.

These were taped in the Frederick P. Rose Hall inside the Deutsche Bank Center (formerly TimeWarner Center), which is home to Jazz at Lincoln Center but also rented out for other productions and performances.