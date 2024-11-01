Broadcasters prepare extensive coverage of 2024 U.S. election night (and beyond)

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Major broadcast and cable networks are mobilizing unprecedented resources for coverage of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, with plans for extended hours of programming and deployment of new technology to help viewers track results.

The stakes are particularly high this cycle, with seven battleground states showing tight races between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Networks face the challenge of providing accurate, timely coverage while managing concerns about security and misinformation.

Election coverage plans by broadcaster

ABC News

ABC News announced its most comprehensive election coverage to date, with more than 72 hours of programming across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms. “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir will lead network coverage beginning Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. EST.

The network positioned its political team strategically, with chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott providing analysis. The network deployed correspondents to key locations: Whit Johnson covering the Trump/Vance campaign, Eva Pilgrim at Harris/Walz headquarters, and additional teams across battleground states.

ABC’s “Ballot Watch” desk, staffed by the investigative unit and led by chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, will monitor election integrity issues. Political contributors Donna Brazile, Chris Christie and Reince Priebus will provide analysis throughout the evening.

Advertisement

NBC News

NBC News will offer unprecedented 24-hour consecutive live coverage beginning at 5 p.m. EST on election day, broadcast from a new, state-of-the-art election set at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt and “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will lead coverage.

The network positioned more than 100 journalists nationwide, including teams at both campaign headquarters. NBC’s Vote Watch initiative will monitor misinformation and voting irregularities, with dedicated reporters Laura Jarrett and Tom Winter staffing the Vote Watch desk.

Telemundo

Noticias Telemundo will broadcast from a custom-built election set at Telemundo Center, where anchors Julio Vaqueiro and Arantxa Loizaga will lead primetime coverage starting at 7 p.m. EST.

The network incorporated augmented reality technology and established the T Verifica fact-checking platform in Spanish and English.

CNBC

CNBC will deliver market-focused election coverage with “Your Money, Your Vote” beginning at 7 p.m. EST from the New York Stock Exchange, anchored by Carl Quintanilla with Jim Cramer and Sara Eisen.

Scott Wapner will host panels of traders throughout the evening, while overnight coverage will be led by Contessa Brewer, Frank Holland and Brian Sullivan from the network’s Global Headquarters. The network positioned correspondents in key locations, including Eamon Javers tracking Trump, Megan Cassella covering Harris, and Eunice Yoon reporting market reactions from Beijing. A special four-hour edition of “Squawk Box” with Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin will follow from 5 to 9 a.m. EST.

CNN

CNN’s election headquarters will operate from both Washington, D.C., and New York City, with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper anchoring “Election Night in America” starting at 4 p.m. EST. The network deployed more than two dozen correspondents across battleground states.

John King returns to the Magic Wall with enhanced features, while the network introduced a mobile version allowing viewers to access similar data analysis tools through the CNN app. David Chalian will provide analysis from the Battleground Desk, focusing on exit polling and voting data.

Kaitlan Collins will anchor from Trump campaign headquarters with Kristen Holmes reporting, while Abby Phillip leads coverage from Harris headquarters alongside Jeff Zeleny. The network’s coverage will stream live on CNN Max and digital platforms without requiring a cable subscription.

Fox News

Fox News will broadcast “Fox News: Democracy 2024” from the recently upgraded Studio M, featuring new augmented reality capabilities and interactive data visualization tools. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-anchor coverage.

The network’s technical upgrades include Bill Hemmer’s enhanced “Bill”-board, equipped with infrared sensor tracking for 3D data interaction. New features include a “Path to 270” electoral map and “Top 5 Closest Races” tool providing real-time updates on competitive contests.

More than two dozen correspondents will cover battleground states, with Harris Faulkner hosting a live audience of voters throughout the evening. The network will rely on voter analysis data from NORC at the University of Chicago and the Associated Press.

MSNBC

Rachel Maddow will spearhead MSNBC’s primetime coverage from New York City beginning at 6 p.m. EST, joined by Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, and others. The network positioned more than 100 correspondents nationwide, with Steve Kornacki providing analysis at the Big Board.

The network’s coverage includes specialized teams monitoring potential election challenges, with contributions from election law experts including Rick Hasen, Matt Sanderson, and John Fortier.

Advertisement

NewsNation

In its first presidential election as a 24-hour news network, NewsNation partnered with Decision Desk HQ for real-time results and analysis. Chris Cuomo, Elizabeth Vargas and Leland Vittert will co-anchor coverage from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. EST, with The CW simulcasting portions of the coverage.

The network introduced “Election Pulse,” a visual tool providing real-time updates on projected outcomes using probability metrics. Correspondents will report from both campaign headquarters and battleground states.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon made a significant entry into election coverage by signing former NBC anchor Brian Williams to host “Election Night Live with Brian Williams.” The 10-hour special will stream free starting at 5 p.m. EST, produced from a custom-built newsroom on an MGM soundstage in Los Angeles.

The coverage will feature limited commercial breaks and include guests from various media backgrounds. White Cherry Entertainment will produce the broadcast, with Glenn Weiss directing and Jonathan Wald serving as executive producer.

Peacock

NBCUniversal’s streaming service will expand its multiview feature, previously used for Olympics coverage, to election night. The service will offer a curated three-view experience featuring NBC News Now, a dedicated “Kornacki Cam,” and a balance-of-power map with real-time results.

Spectrum News

Spectrum News+ will provide election coverage starting at 7 p.m. EST through a collaboration between its national team and local networks, with all programming simulcast on C-SPAN2.

National anchor Josh Robin and NY1 political reporter Ayana Harry will lead studio coverage, while Cassie Semyon reports from Harris-Walz headquarters and Taylor Popielarz covers the Trump-Vance campaign. Coverage will be freely available to all viewers through the Spectrum News App and Xumo Play, featuring analysis from Alex Cohen and Bob Hart, along with coverage of key Senate and House races across battleground states.

C-Span

C-SPAN will provide commercial-free, unedited coverage from 7 p.m. EST Nov. 5 through noon Nov. 6, focusing on both presidential and congressional races without commentary or punditry.

Greta Brawner, Peter Slen, Tammy Thueringer, Pedro Echevarria and John McArdle will host the 17-hour broadcast, which includes partnerships with Spectrum News for battleground state coverage. The network plans to air at least 20 victory and concession speeches in full, while offering interactive results tracking on C-SPAN.org down to the congressional district level. Coverage will be available across C-SPAN platforms, including C-SPAN Radio and the C-SPAN Now app.

BBC News

The British broadcaster plans comprehensive overnight programming from Washington, D.C., led by U.S. Chief Presenters Caitríona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda. The coverage includes correspondents in battleground states and analysis of the election’s global impact.

Sky News

Sky News will broadcast from NBC’s Washington studios, with chief presenter Mark Austin and world news presenter Yalda Hakim leading coverage. The network will utilize NBC News’ exit poll and vote-counting data through their corporate partnership.

Security and misinformation concerns

Networks have enhanced their preparations for potential security situations and misinformation campaigns. Many established dedicated fact-checking units and partnered with election security experts to monitor developments throughout election day.

A recent Joint Intelligence Bulletin warned of potential threats to election infrastructure and media operations, prompting networks to increase security measures and establish rapid response protocols.

Extended coverage plans

Given the anticipated close results and varying state rules for handling mail-in ballots, networks are preparing for coverage to extend well beyond election night. Many have scheduled special programming through Nov. 6 and developed contingency plans for extended coverage if needed.

The combined coverage represents the most extensive deployment of resources and technology in election broadcast history, with networks emphasizing their commitment to accurate reporting over speed in calling races.